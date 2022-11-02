Each of us is unique in our own special way. Unless you're an identical twin, there's some physical trait that only you have, even if it's something as small as a freckle. Even if you are a twin, there's something on you somewhere your sibling doesn't have. What may not be unique to you is your name. Chances are you know at least one person who has the same first name as you. For example, Ryan is pretty common and I know a few other Ryans, which includes one of my close friends. You may even know someone with the same last name as you that's not a relative. That's especially true if your last name is one of these 25 that are the most common here in Indiana.

Is Your Last Name One of the 25 Most Common in Indiana?

Forebears is a genealogy portal it describes itself as "a geographically indexed and cross-referenced directory of sources for family history research." The site allows you to search a variety of first and last name-related topics geographically from not only the United States, but around the world. Are you curious as to what name the tallest people in world share? Forebears has it. What about the shortest people? They have that too.

Get our free mobile app

But, we're not here for either of those, right? You want to know if your last name is one of the most common in the state. Depending on what it is, you might assume it is on here somewhere, you're just curious as to how high on the list it is. For what it's worth, my real last name is (spoiler, O'Bryan is not my real last name).

So, let's get to it.

25 Most Common Last Names in Indiana Do you share the same last name as thousands of your fellow Hoosiers? Forebears looked at hundreds of names across the state and ranked them based on the number of people who have them. Take a look at the list below to see where (or if) your last name is on the list.