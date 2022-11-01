Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program.

Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate Johnathan Gray. His life was tragically cut short years ago on July 19th, 2015 by a drunk driver. He was just 24 years old. It was a blow to all who knew him. He accomplished so much in his short life and continues to inspire so many. Eyeballerz was created to keep his legacy alive and help those in need. Through their car shows and fundraising efforts, they donate all year to impact the communities Johnathan loved.

EYEBALLERZ CRUISE-IN/TOY RUN AT O'CHARLEYS



Saturday is going to be beautiful in so many ways. The weather is going to be amazing, and there are so many fun things planned. Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at O'Charley's in Owensboro on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 11 AM until 3 PM. Bring your cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, or anything on wheels, and come out for a day of fellowship and fun for the entire family. There are going to be food specials, music, giveaways, and more.

TOYS FOR TICKETS

For every toy you bring, or monetary donation, you'll receive tickets that could earn you fabulous prizes! Get an O'Charley's one sheet if you eat in or take out. A portion of the sales during the event will go toward Christmas Wish.

MOST ASKED FOR/NEEDED FOR CHRISTMAS WISH THIS SEASON

Arts & Crafts (all ages)

Axe/Adidas Sets

Baby Blankets/Clothes

Basketballs

Bluetooth Speakers

Board Games

Card Games

Coats of Any Size

Coloring Books/Crayons

Demon Slayer (New This Year)

Diapers

Dinosaurs

Footballs

Fortnite

Gaming Headphones

Headphones/Earbuds

Karaoke Machine

Learning Electronic Toys

Minecraft

Naruto Anime (New This Year)

Pokémon

Puzzles

Remote Control Cars/Trucks

Roblox

Scarves/Gloves/Hats

Science Kits

Sensory Toys

Socks & Underwear

Teen Boy Wallets

Teen Girl Room Décor

Toys to Help Babies Walk

Unicorns

EYEBALLERZ MISSION



The Eyeballerz Car Show seeks to use the unique innovation vision of the automobile world, inspired by Johnathan Gray to change our community by raising funds for those in need. In addition, our Show creates and builds on scholarships with our local high schools for students seeking mechanic and welding degrees. The number one mission of Eyeballerz is to raise awareness of the impact of drinking and driving on us all. We invite everyone to our annual event to help us continue the inspiration sparked by Johnathan’s dream. By joining our team we can pull our efforts and resources together to use this one man’s vision to help others see through difficult times.

