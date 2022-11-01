Spectacular Eyeballerz Toys for Tickets Fundraiser Helps Those in Need
Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program.
Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate Johnathan Gray. His life was tragically cut short years ago on July 19th, 2015 by a drunk driver. He was just 24 years old. It was a blow to all who knew him. He accomplished so much in his short life and continues to inspire so many. Eyeballerz was created to keep his legacy alive and help those in need. Through their car shows and fundraising efforts, they donate all year to impact the communities Johnathan loved.
EYEBALLERZ CRUISE-IN/TOY RUN AT O'CHARLEYS
Saturday is going to be beautiful in so many ways. The weather is going to be amazing, and there are so many fun things planned. Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at O'Charley's in Owensboro on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 11 AM until 3 PM. Bring your cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, or anything on wheels, and come out for a day of fellowship and fun for the entire family. There are going to be food specials, music, giveaways, and more.
TOYS FOR TICKETS
For every toy you bring, or monetary donation, you'll receive tickets that could earn you fabulous prizes! Get an O'Charley's one sheet if you eat in or take out. A portion of the sales during the event will go toward Christmas Wish.
MOST ASKED FOR/NEEDED FOR CHRISTMAS WISH THIS SEASON
Arts & Crafts (all ages)
Axe/Adidas Sets
Baby Blankets/Clothes
Basketballs
Bluetooth Speakers
Board Games
Card Games
Coats of Any Size
Coloring Books/Crayons
Demon Slayer (New This Year)
Diapers
Dinosaurs
Footballs
Fortnite
Gaming Headphones
Headphones/Earbuds
Karaoke Machine
Learning Electronic Toys
Minecraft
Naruto Anime (New This Year)
Pokémon
Puzzles
Remote Control Cars/Trucks
Roblox
Scarves/Gloves/Hats
Science Kits
Sensory Toys
Socks & Underwear
Teen Boy Wallets
Teen Girl Room Décor
Toys to Help Babies Walk
Unicorns
EYEBALLERZ MISSION
The Eyeballerz Car Show seeks to use the unique innovation vision of the automobile world, inspired by Johnathan Gray to change our community by raising funds for those in need. In addition, our Show creates and builds on scholarships with our local high schools for students seeking mechanic and welding degrees. The number one mission of Eyeballerz is to raise awareness of the impact of drinking and driving on us all. We invite everyone to our annual event to help us continue the inspiration sparked by Johnathan’s dream. By joining our team we can pull our efforts and resources together to use this one man’s vision to help others see through difficult times.