Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022.

Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, where thousands of pumpkins are creatively carved and decorated throughout the park. As soon as that is over, event planners start building and decorating for their Christmas event called the Winter Woods Spectacular. This year will be no different.

What is the Winter Woods Spectacular?

This year, the Winter Woods Spectacular will be a walk-thru event this year instead of a drive-thru as it'd been in the past. According to the Winter Woods Spectacular's website, this is what you can expect:

Experience the twinkling of millions of lights as you traverse a winding road nestled in majestic woods. Filled with illumination, artistic scenes, and sounds that will delight the senses, be transported to an ethereal winter wonderland. Located in historic Iroquois Park, the Winter Woods Spectacular is a 1/3 mile walk-through experience of lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate the holiday season

When is the Winter Woods Spectacular?

The 2022 Winter Woods Spectacular runs from November 25th through January 1st, 2023 at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky. It is open from 6-10 p.m. The Winter Woods Spectacular will also be open on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

According to their website, tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $15.00 65+: $12.00 Child: $10.00 2 & Under: Free

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Winter Woods Spectacular website by CLICKING HERE.

The Winter Woods Spectacular in Louisville There are SO many cool things to do this holiday season and so many in LOUISVILLE, like the Winter Woods Spectacular which celebrates ALL aspects of the holiday season.

