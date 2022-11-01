This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter

I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months.

Get our free mobile app

I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.

News-Press NOW interviewed Richard and learned that he needs help to continue his kind-hearted effort.

I saw a few days ago that Richard Claycomb shared on his Facebook page that he was about to deliver dozens more homes at no cost to the home owners. If they have a pet that's outside in the cold, all they have to do is message him and he'll deliver it.

You can follow Rich on Facebook to keep up to date with his Good Samaritan efforts to make sure there are no animals in his part of Missouri suffering from cold weather issues.