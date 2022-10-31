Celebration Planned for Ohio County Teen Battling Brain Cancer

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A celebration of life is happening so she knows she's not fighting alone. Here are the details about the inspirational event. #livingstrong4liv

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

It's easy to see why the Beaver Dam/Hartford community has been rallying so hard for this family. Alivia Faith, a 16-year-old student at Ohio County High School, is an exceptional young lady. When I talked with her after her diagnosis in January 2020, she promised me she would fight hard. She said, "God's Got This." He does indeed. I told her that I was proud of her and that she was an inspiration not only to me but to so many others. I also assured her that we'd all be by her side every step of the way on that January day. Everyone in the community has been following her journey and praying for her recovery. Everyone is still by her side. She needs us all.

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

Get our free mobile app

FOR THE LOVE OF ALIVIA FUNDRAISER/TRIP TO THE SMOKIES

On Saturday, March 26th, 2022 we held a fundraiser for Alivia and her family. The goal was to send her to the Smoky Mountains for vacation. It's one of her favorite places to visit. The community rallied, and that dream became a reality.

They went to the Smokies, then to Ashville, North Carolina, and Virginia. They hit up so many of Alivia's favorite places to vacation. #makingmemories

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

ALIVIA FAITH'S LATEST MEDICAL UPDATE



To say this month has been rough would be an understatement. Times have been tough since she was first diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020.

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

"We didn't receive good news today. The tumor in her front lobe has grown. She can no longer do the clinical trial. She'll still do chemo and radiation to hopefully bring the tumor size down. It's time to bring in hospice to help with her palliative care.", Stacie shared with me on Friday, October 21st, 2022

I was brokenhearted when her Mom sent me the news. Alivia has shown courage, heroism, and grace through her medical journey to date. She's been inspirational with that big beautiful smile, but she's tired. So very tired. It's been a very tough medical journey with many highs and lows. She's still keeping her promise to fight hard. We all need her to know that she isn't alone. Let's do this!

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

ALIVIA FAITH CELEBRATION OF LIFE

On December 5th, 2022 Alivia is set to turn 17 years old. Family and friends want to celebrate early to honor her life. While she's healthy enough and strong enough, a party is being planned and the entire community is invited.

The line-up of vehicles will start behind the Community Center and Hartford Baptist Church on Liberty Street. From there you'll continue on Liberty to Hartford United Methodist Church where Alivia will be waiting. It's a Celebration of Life Drive-Thru on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 from 4 PM until 5:30 PM. Stop by, or drive by to show her love. You can drop off cards and/or birthday presents to put a smile on her face.

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

I'll be there and I hope to see you there supporting this beautiful soul! She deserves this and SO much more.

Alivia Faith Burgess Alivia Faith Burgess loading...

ALIVIA FAITH & STACIE SUPPORTING ST. JUDE



In February Alivia and Stacie joined Chad and Angel for the St. Jude Radiothon. There wasn't a dry eye on that day listening to both of them speak about their cancer journey. Many called in and became a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope during her hour to show support. Grab a tissue and press play to be inspired by their faith amid the fight.

In this segment, Alivia and Stacie share how they found out that Alivia had stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.

In this segment, Alivia and Stacie shared their journey after diagnosis.

And, here they share how their faith has guided them through it all.

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

Alivia showed her fierceness in this post at the end of 2020.

"This year has slapped me in the face many times and hugged me too. I’ve gotten to meet amazing people, share the new chapter of my life, and tell people God’s got this. This year people may say it wasn’t my year, but it was, the world threw cancer at me and I grabbed it and said “ that’s all you got?” So, yeah I’ve cried, a lot, but I’ve become a new me and a stronger me. And I showed people I may look like I won’t be strong, but my bite is worse than my bark. So what I got from this terrible year, not just me, but for everyone else, is don’t hold back and do what you think right, cry when you need to, stand up for what you believe in, and at the same time listen to others. Thank you everyone for supporting me and please keep doing it because the fight isn’t over. I love you all and keep praying for next year and let’s see us kick cancer’s butt." #livingstrong4liv

Alivia Faith Burgess Alivia Faith Burgess loading...

MORE WAYS TO SUPPORT ALIVIA



Please send Faith a card to help lift her spirits and make her day brighter. You can drop a card off at the radio station or mail one: 119 Southdale Drive Hartford, Ky.

You can support this beautiful family by purchasing a Never Give Up bracelet for just $3 HERE.

Stacie Abbott Stacie Abbott loading...

Thank you for being an inspiration and for sharing your journey. We will continue to pray, as Liv continues to fight.