Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!

Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!

Christmas in Boonvillage 2022

The annual holiday tradition, Christmas In Boonvilliage, in Boonville, Indiana will be coming up before you know it. The City of Boonville, The Boonville Merchant's Association, and Boonville Now want to see you and your family in Boonville from

December 2nd through December 4th for Christmas In Boonvilliage.

This is an exciting weekend for everyone in the family. According to the Facebook event page:

Please join us for our annual Christmas in Boonvillage. A fun-filled weekend with Ice Skating, a Scavenger Hunt, Stuff Your Stocking, Writing Letters To Santa, Ladies Luncheon, Lighting of the Old Courthouse, Caroling, Extended Shopping Hours, Free Pony Rides, Free Wiggle Train Rides, Ugly Sweater Contest, Snowtime in Boonvillage Pageant, Lighting of Johnson Park, BHS Choir Concert, Visit with Santa and Free Carriage Rides! And on Sunday is our 76th Annual Christmas Parade! The longest continuous running parade

New this year to the festivities at Christmas in Boonvillage, there will be something that Boonville has never had before. In fact, it's a first for Warrick County. There will be an outdoor skating rink opening at Handley's House of Fun on the corner of North 3rd and Sycamore Streets. The ice skating rink will tentatively be open at the end of the month and will continue to be open all winter! The rink can be rented out for birthday, Christmas, scouts, 4-H, and church parties. It will also be a big part of Christmas in Boonvillage this year. You can learn more about the rink in the video below:

Be sure to keep up to date with all of the latest details on this year's Christmas in Boonvillage by following the Boonville Merchant's Association on Facebook.

