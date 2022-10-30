Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now.

Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale

According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres, along with the Witches' Castle, is for sale by Collins Properties for $285,000.

If you are interested in talking to someone about the property or want to schedule a showing, go HERE.

Please note that the seller and realtor think the property has gotten a bad rap.

I know, even though it's tempting to want to go and see it for paranormal curiosity, please only contact the realtor if you are really interested in purchasing the property.

Since it's Halloween, here's the legend of the Witches Castle from an article I wrote in June 2022.

The abandoned Withes Castle in the woods near a small southern Indiana town According to legend, the house was home to three witches. It's called the Witches Castle. Witches Castle is located in the very small town of Utica, Indiana. You will find Utica just across the Ohio River, a little northwest of Louisville, KY. The residents of the small town know exactly where it is and others have tried to find it.

According to legend, three witches lived in the small castle. The three women are actually considered to be the founders of Utica, Indiana.

It is said that the townspeople were so scared of them, that they killed the thought-to-be witches. Although there is no actual proof this ever happened, Utica, IN, city records show that two murders and suicide actually did take place inside the castle.

That gives me chills.

Ghosts and an evil force remain at Witches Castle The Paranormal Research and Resource Society did an actual paranormal investigation of the property. During their investigation, they believe they made contact with several spirits that seem to be held at Witches Castle by an evil force. Listen to one of their recordings. The team of investigators believes that based on the audio evidence they collected from four ghost box sessions and the appearance of a ghostly apparition, the small, abandoned house in the woods of Utica, IN is most definitely haunted.

Do not go near Witches Castle

Don't even think about trying to find Witches Castle. There are No Trespassing signs posted all around and the local police watch the area very closely.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

[Paranormal Research and Resouce Society]