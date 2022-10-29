Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Illinois For Kids & Adults

I am a LEGO nerd. Give me a LEGO set to put together and I am one happy camper. So. if you're like me and love bricks then you are going to love this massic brick fest coming to Illinois.

Brick Fest Live will be making a stop at Tinley Park in Chicago on January 21st and 22nd. The festival will have everything LEGO, from big models to small, and some even lifesize for you to explore. Plus, the best park there will be areas throughout the fest where you can have some hands-on activities to test your creative brains on building something from scratch. It has a giant brick pit, a Minecraft zone, a glow zone, and even a place for mom and dad to have a little fun too.

One year I got the Black Pearl Pirate Ship and it had over 2,000 pieces to put together (or at least felt that way) and I got that put together in a day. It's a little therapeutic putting a set together. Whether it's Stars Wars, Harry Potter, or Friends, I am just obsessed with LEGO. I mean c'mon who isn't? Although stepping them I might have said a few choice words, but still, it's worth the 10-second pain.

You will need tickets for attending the festival. You can purchase presale tickets now and it opens to the public this Friday, October 28. Maybe get tickets for that LEGO fan in your life as a Christmas present.

