At one time or another, you've likely had the creative pleasure to sit down with a pile of Lego bricks and build something straight from your imagination - whether it was an airplane, a castle, or maybe a recreation of the Millennium Falcon.

Legos Are Synonymous With Childhood

Legos are sort of synonymous with childhood. Whether you just had the bucket of basic pieces or the more elaborate sets complete with building instructions, you have likely created something with the colorful plastic blocks. Maybe you didn't have them as a kid but your own kids had a large surplus of the little building blocks of plastic that snap so effortlessly together. If you fall into that latter category you undoubtedly know the pain of stepping on a rogue Lego on your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night too. Ouch!

Don't Toss 'Em

But what do you do with your Lego bricks once you - or your kids - grow tired of playing with them? It turns out that you can actually send them back to Lego as part of their Lego Replay recycling program.

Get our free mobile app

Mail 'Em

The program allows you to mail off your used bricks and Lego will sort and clean them before sending them on to their next home with children in need.

LEGO Replay is our way of helping fans donate bricks to kids in need. We’re currently trying it out in the United States... The bricks you send will be sorted and cleaned before being donated to Teach for America or Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

attachment-fortytwo-NBfHoiEgTa4-unsplash Photo by FORTYTWO on Unsplash loading...

What Do They Accept?

Lego has processed more than 720,000 pounds of donated bricks and benefited more than 100,000 children through their Replay program. Lego asks that all bricks be taken apart and that you not send any "built" projects. They accept the following blocks:

LEGO® System, DUPLO® and Technic™ Bricks and Elements from single or multiple sets

LEGO® Minifigures and Mini-dolls (no need to disassemble)

LEGO® Baseplate

How to Do It

If you have bricks of your own that you'd like to donate, it's really very simple to do. Visit Lego.com here to get your shipping label, then box them up, slap on the shipping label and drop them off at the nearest Fedex location. It's that simple. Lego does the rest to clean, sort, and send the bricks to children in need.

[SOURCE: Lego.com]

CHECK IT OUT: Artist Uses Nearly 500K Legos to Create Incredible Display

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.