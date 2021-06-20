Girl Scouts Get Creative with Virtual LEGO Building Event

I am not too proud to admit that I have little to no LEGO skills at all - I feel like I probably did when I was younger, but not anymore. You might as well just hand me a bunch of smooth, rounded rocks and tell me to make something out of them - it's not happening. Something has happened during my aging process that has just stunted my imagination and drained my creativity tank. I am certainly not the norm - lots and lots of people, young and old, can look at a pile of LEGO pieces and can turn them into something fun and creative.

Get our free mobile app

The Girl Scouts of the USA is teaming up with LEGO for a nationwide virtual event coming up on Saturday, June 26th for girls in 4th and 5th grades. Participating young women will have the chance to "explore engineering for the environment" with a number of hands-on activities.

Locally, girls will have the chance to win LEGO kits from the Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana council by submitting a photo of them participating in the virtual event. The Girl Scouts are also working on putting together an in-person event that will allow girls to get together to watch and to build their own creations. Learn more about the Girl Scouts and LEGO 'Build the Change' program.

How 'Bout Them Cookies

I know this article is about the LEGO event, but I can't write about the Girl Scouts and NOT at least mention those delicious cookies. Did you know there is a huge surplus of Girl Scout cookies this year. How huge? Like 15 million leftover boxes. How can you get ahold of some of that yumminess? Find out here.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 11 counties of southwest Indiana.