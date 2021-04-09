Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana Recognize ‘Women of Distinction’ at Annual Awards Ceremony

The Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana invite you to join them today as they recognize and celebrate some very special Women of Distinction at their annual awards ceremony. In an effort to keep every safe, the Girl Scouts have decided to make this year's event virtual - they will stream the awards on their Facebook page and on YouTube. The ceremony is today, April 9th, at 11:30am, and will feature a very special emcee - a young woman named Aaliyah, a Girl Scout and student at Cedar Hall Community School.

This year's Women of Distinction honorees are:

Woman of Distinction

Lori Sutton, the Director of Human Resources & Director of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Berry Global and CEO of her business J.A.D.E. Consulting

Rising Star

Elisabet Sena-Martin, an Education Consultant at the Transformative Learning Collaborative (and former Assistant Provost and Diversity Coordinator at Oakland City University)

Advancing Women Company of the Year

Deaconess Health System

Get our free mobile app

Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana CEO, Aimee Stachura, says

As positive role models for the girls and women in our community, these honorees embody the true essence of Girl Scouts - they are dedicated to making our community a better place. Women of Distinction Awardees are chosen for their leadership, community contributions, and professional achievements. Honoring their accomplishments will help inspire girls to achieve their own goals and dreams.

We asked Aimee to Be MY Guest today so she could tell us more about the awards ceremony, which is also an important fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana. We asked her why this ceremony is so important, and also, why people who have nothing to do with the Girl Scouts should watch and celebrate these women too. Take a listen to our conversation.

Be MY Guest with Girl Scouts CEO Aimee Stachura