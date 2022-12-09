Here’s How to Pre-Order Those Delicious Cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Now, we may not all agree that the holiday season makes that statement true - but I think we can ALL agree that the chance to order Girl Scout cookies does make this time of the year oh-so-wonderful. The time is now to place your cookie pre-orders with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI).

Fans of the famous cookies will undoubtedly gobble up classic flavors like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties. The Girl Scouts are also bringing back a couple of flavors that debuted in recent years - the Toast-Yay! and the Adventurefuls - I can personally attest to the yumminess of both. I can also strongly recommend this year's brand-new flavor.

Meet the Raspberry Rally

I'm super excited about the new flavor for 2023 because I love me some raspberries. The Raspberry Rally is considered the "sister cookie" to the classic Thin Mint. The Rally is a "Thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in a chocolaty coating."

Have you heard enough? Are you ready to order? Well, the Raspberry Rally, and the (gluten-free) Caramel Chocolate Chip are only available to ORDER ONLINE.

How Can I Purchase Some Girl Scout Cookies?

If you know a Girl Scout, your first step should be to contact her and find out how she’s selling cookies, including via the online platform. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, no problem - you can visit this site or call the GSSI office at (812) 421-4970 and they will connect you with a Girl Scout.

Going Strong for 105 Years

The Girl Scout cookie program began all the way back in 1917, and since then has been an integral part - I would even say the signature part - of the Girl Scout programming.

GSSI CEO, Aimee Stachura, says, “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life. Most importantly, all of the proceeds from the cookie program stay local to support girls in our community.”

