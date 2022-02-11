Listen really carefully. Do you hear that? That's the sound of everyone chomping at the bit - waiting to get their hands on some (lots) of those delicious Girl Scout Cookies. The good news for all of us in Evansville is that there are plenty of Girl Scout Cookies to be had. Yes, there are shortages in other parts of the country, but not here - no siree!

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana have received their massive shipment of cookies, and now the various troops are in the process of sorting and preparing to deliver orders, which is great for everyone who has already ordered cookies. But what the rest of us who didn't place an order yet? No worries, friends, you will have plenty of opportunities to nab some cookies before it's all said and done. In fact, the Girl Scouts are making it easier than ever to find cookies for sale.

Girl Scouts have already started heading out, setting up cookie booths all around the Evansville area, so the odds of you just randomly finding one are pretty good. But if you would like to eliminate the guesswork, you can visit the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana website, where you can enter your zip code and find a cookie booth near you. You can make it even easier on yourself by downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, available on both iOS and Android devices. And I wouldn't wait too long to track down a booth - the Girl Scout cookie season ends on Sunday, March 6th.

