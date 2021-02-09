The Wait is Over – Here’s Where You Can Get Girl Scout Cookies
Perhaps you were one of the lucky ones that had Girl Scout cookies shipped to you before Christmas. Or maybe you've been waiting patiently for your order to come in. Well friends, the wait is over - It's officially Girl Scout delivery season!
What if you missed the boat, and didn't get the chance to order cookies? Don't worry, troops will be setting up cookie booths at area businesses.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
Tuesday, February 9 & Wednesday February 10, 2021
Wal-Mart Evansville 2500 N. First Ave.
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, February 9 & Wednesday February 10, 2021
Evansville Eastside Lowes6716 Oak Grove
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
German American Bank 3300 N Green River Rd
Friday, February 12 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 13 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
GNC 800 N. Green River Rd.
Friday, February 12 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 13
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Find more dates and locations HERE.