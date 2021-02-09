The Wait is Over – Here’s Where You Can Get Girl Scout Cookies

Perhaps you were one of the lucky ones that had Girl Scout cookies shipped to you before Christmas. Or maybe you've been waiting patiently for your order to come in. Well friends, the wait is over - It's officially Girl Scout delivery season!

What if you missed the boat, and didn't get the chance to order cookies? Don't worry, troops will be setting up cookie booths at area businesses.

Tuesday, February 9 & Wednesday February 10, 2021

Wal-Mart Evansville 2500 N. First Ave.

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Tuesday, February 9 & Wednesday February 10, 2021

Evansville Eastside Lowes6716 Oak Grove

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

German American Bank 3300 N Green River Rd

Friday, February 12 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 13 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM



GNC 800 N. Green River Rd.

Friday, February 12 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 13

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Find more dates and locations HERE.