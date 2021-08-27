Girl Scouts Introduce Adventurous New Cookie – Host Annual ‘Unleash Strong’ Event This Weekend

The Girl Scouts are not content to just rest on their laurels and past success when it comes to their yummy cookies. They're always looking to wow us with the next new cookie flavor - and I think they have done just that with the Adventurefuls. Before I describe it to you, I have a bit of bad news - the Adventurefuls are not available to purchase yet. More on that the come.

What is an Adventureful?

The cookie itself is inspired by a delicious chocolate brownie. If that weren't good enough, then they top it with a big glob of salted caramel creme. And then for good measure, they drizzle some more chocolate over that. Liberty and I got to sample them and let me tell you, they are as yummy as they sound and look. Before Liberty and I devoured some of them there cookies, we got to talk to Aimee Stachura, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana. We had plenty to talk about, including cookies and one of their biggest annual events happening this weekend. Take a listen...

When can I get my Girl Scout Cookies?

Well, you're gonna have to wait a few more months. Once December gets here, you should expect to see Girl Scouts making their way around town, taking pre-orders for cookies. The cookies themselves will be ready to go in February 2022. Now, don't worry if you don't know any Girl Scouts and you're not able to play any pre-orders. If you can wait until February, you'll be able to buy cookies at a bunch of places around town.

What is the "Unleash Strong" event?

This annual fall event is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to see what it's like to be a Girl Scout. This year's event, sponsored by Alcoa Foundation, is happening on Saturday, August 28th from 1pm-5pm at the National Guard Armory.

"Unleash Strong" will include a variety of activity stations, food trucks, music, give-a-ways, and more. A whole bunch of more in fact - here's a full rundown. The cost is only $5 for children in grades K-12; adults and children 4 and under are free.

Families can register now at bit.ly/gsunleashstrong or at the door the day of the event.

*Note, this event will take place indoors and outdoors and masks will be required when indoors or when unable to safely distance outdoors.

