Girl Scouts of Kentucky Launching Cookie Season with Brand New Flavor

Even though they do, Girl Scouts do NOT have to turn on the charm to sell me a box of cookies when they set up shop at any of a variety of supermarkets or box stores during the cookie-selling season.

MY FAVORITE GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

They can always count on me to scoop up at least one box of the iconic treats. And I usually stick to the script I've used for many years now. And that would be purchasing a box of Thin Mints and a box of Trefoils. Since they never stay around very long at all, it's a little dangerous to get another box. (Oh, by the way, stick around and I'll tell you my FAVORITE way to enjoy Trefoils.)

HOW I LIKE TO ENJOY MY FAVORITE GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

Yes, that's right, if I have milk and Thin Mints, my self-control might just go out the window. Unless I stop myself (and I usually do), I can upend a sleeve of those amazing creations right down my throat.

And with Trefoils, I like to spread a little peanut butter on one, add a slice of banana, and then put another Trefoil on top for an unbeatable cookie sandwich. You're welcome.

THE NEW GIRL SCOUT COOKIE

Now, although I said I stick to just a couple of the varieties, I HAVE been known to branch out when certain new flavors have been introduced. And since they sometimes don't stick around for a subsequent season, I pick one up if it sounds good. And, boy oh boy, does the new 2022 cookie the Girl Scouts of Kentucky are about to start selling sound AMAZING.

It is a brownie-style cookie with caramel-flavored cream on top and a hint of sea salt. There are also fudge stripes. They are called Adventurefuls and they sound EXACTLY like the kind of adventure I've been looking for. I mean, come on, sea salt and CARAMEL? It's almost like they came to me for a consult.

But yes, as the calendar page turns and a new year dawns, Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and the Girl Scouts of Kentucky are ready to go with unbeatable classics and a delectable new entry into the cookie canon.

Now, where did I put that milk?

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America