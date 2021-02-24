Where to Find Girl Scout Cookies in Indiana and Kentucky

There are two most wonderful times of the year. There's Christmas of course, but there's also the one we're currently enjoying, Girl Scout cookie season!

If you preorder with a Girl Scout, you should be getting your haul any day now, if you haven't already. Ours were delivered to our house earlier this week, and as you can see in the picture above, we did our part to support young entrepreneurs. (Side note: There were five boxes of Peanut Butter Patties less than 24 hours before this photo was taken.)

But, what if you didn't order in advance? Are you simply out of luck? Will you not get the opportunity to sit on the couch, binge-watch an entire series on Netflix while eating an entire box of Thin Mints, then feel guilty for eating the entire box in one sitting? Of course not! You can still do all those things, but it may require you leaving the house.

LOOK: 22 Places to Get Girl Scout Cookies in Southern Indiana & Western Kentucky

[Source: Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana]