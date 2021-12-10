‘Tis the Season to Buy Some Yummy Cookies From the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana

Until right about now, you probably had no idea that December 10, 2021, was going to be such an important day. What makes it so special? Well, this day officially marks the beginning of cookie season for the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI).

Fans of the famous cookies will undoubtedly gobble up classic flavors like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®. The Girl Scouts are selling a new cookie flavor this year called Adventurfuls. I can personally latest to the yumminess of this brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Trust me, you'll want to get some.

Cooke season is a win-win situation for all involved. It's a win for us because we get to eat all those yummy cookies - and it's a win for the Girl Scouts because it is a huge fundraiser and an essential part of their programming.

GSSI CEO, Aimee Stachura, says, “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life. Most importantly, all of the proceeds from the cookie program stay local to support girls in our community.”

How Can I Purchase Some Girl Scout Cookies?

If you know a Girl Scout, your first step should be to contact her and find out how she’s selling cookies, including via the online platform.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, no problem - you can visit this site or call the GSSI office at (812) 421-4970 and they will connect you with a Girl Scout.

Starting on February 8th, Girl Scouts will begin selling cookies out in the community. You can find a cookie booth near you HERE.

Here is an equally important date to remember - MARCH 6, 2022 - that is the final day of cookie season.

