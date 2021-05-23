Here’s What You Need to Know About 2021 Girl Scout Summer Camps

Young women here in the Tri-State have a couple of reasons to be excited – one obvious reason is that the school year is almost over, and the other reason is that Girl Scout summer camps are back. I know for a fact that Girl Scout organizers are elated to host these camps for the first time since 2019. Aimee Stachura is the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, and she was recently our guest on the MY Morning Show. Aimee shared important information about these summer camps and for anyone interested in attending.

Be MY Guest with Aimee Stachura

Now is definitely the time to start thinking about your child’s summer plans, and the Girls Scouts are offering several different options.

2021 Girl Scout Summer Camp Schedule

Good Turn Weekend at Camp Koch - Saturday, May 29 or Sunday, May 30, from 9am-2pm each day. For girls entering 6-12 grades and their families.

- Saturday, May 29 or Sunday, May 30, from 9am-2pm each day. For girls entering 6-12 grades and their families. Passport to Camp: One-Day Event at Camp Koch - Monday, May 31, 9am-2pm. For girls entering K-12 and their families. *Registration deadline is Monday, May 24 th *

- Monday, May 31, 9am-2pm. For girls entering K-12 and their families. *Registration deadline is Monday, May 24 * Reach for the Stars: Overnight Family Camp Session at Camp Koch - June 19-20, 2021. For girls entering grades K-12 and their families, younger siblings may attend if toilet trained. *Registration deadline is Monday, June 7*

- June 19-20, 2021. For girls entering grades K-12 and their families, younger siblings may attend if toilet trained. *Registration deadline is Monday, June 7* Holiday Camp: Overnight Camp Session at Camp Koch - Saturday-Sunday July 17-18, 2021. For girls entering grades K-12. *Registration deadline is Monday, June 28*

There is plenty more information about all of these camps – get all those details here. All of these camps take place at Camp Koch, located in Perry County, near Cannelton, IN.