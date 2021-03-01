They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. You can only get them one time a year, and they disappear fast. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!

This is the weekend to stock up and fill your pantry and freezer with all of the Girl Scout Cookies you can get your hands on! The super-smart girl bosses have an easy way for you to pick up cookies without leaving your car.

Saturday, February 27, 2021 Girl Scouts of Southwestern Indiana will host a 'Drive Thru Cookie Booth'. You can pre-order cookies through today (2/26/21) and then pick up during the drive thru event. If you don't get the chance to order online, you can simply drive up, place your order, pay with credit card or cash, and they will bring the cookies to your car.

When: Saturday, February 27 (10:00 am – 2:00 pm CST)

Where: Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana’s Parking Lot, 5000 E. Virginia Street, Evansville, IN 47715 (Across from Tri-State Athletic Club)

More about our troop: Troop 174 is a third grade Brownie troop out of JH Castle Elementary School in Newburgh, IN. So far this year, our 14 amazing girl leaders have learned about the history of Girl Scouts, earned their Brownie Engineering Badge, held a mock election, created wooden art, and surpassed their cookie goals by over 1,000 packages! Next adventure - Camping in a cave!

