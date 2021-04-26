EVV Philharmonic’s “Classics Finale” Takes You Around the World

This weekend will put a bow on the Classics season for the Evansville Philharmonic. In the appropriately named "Classics Finale" you will hear music from all over the world including India, Portugal, and Brazil. Plus, you will be able to hear Mozart's final symphony "Jupiter Symphony No. 41". To hear more about the show I talked with the Philharmonic's Music Director/Conductor, Roger Kalia. Take a listen.

Get our free mobile app

"Classics Finale" will be on Sunday, April 25 at the Victory Theatre beginning at 4 pm. In-person and LiveStream tickets are available at evansvillephilharmonic.org.