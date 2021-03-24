Baseball Returns to Bosse Field Next Week

Spring is in the air and that means baseball season is finally here. Luckily, this year it looks like we are actually going to get a full season and will be able to watch games in person. By now you know that the Evansville Otters will play their first home game on June 1st. However, the Otters will not be the only team to play at Bosse Field this season.

Making the announcement on Facebook as well their website, the Evansville Otters let us baseball fans know that Bosse Field will host numerous high school baseball games this year. Starting on Monday, March 29th Mater Dei and Union County will kick-off a full season of high school baseball at the historic ballpark. Also, like in years past, Bosse will be the spot for the sectional and regional tournaments.

Fans should keep in mind that games and start times might change over the season due to weather. If this does happen make sure you contact your school to find out what you need to know. (Gotta love spring weather in Indiana)

I do think it’s really cool that teams will get the chance to play at Bosse this season. Obviously, last year was a dud and I think this is a great way to bring back high school baseball to the Tri-State. If you are interested in seeing who all is going to play at Bosse Filed this year the full list of games and start times is right here.