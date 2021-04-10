This Sandlot Clothing Collection is a Summer Game Changer

The old saying goes “Heroes get remembered but legends never die.” Okay, it might not be an old saying but it’s an iconic line from the movie The Sandlot. Anyway, you just might be an absolute legend if you get your hands on anything from this amazing clothing collection that embodies this iconic movie.

The apparel company, RSVLTS, which specializes in making clothing items that highlight some of the best things in pop culture now have an entire collection dedicated to one of the best baseball movies of all time, The Sandlot. From hats to t-shirts and even the iconic P.F. Flyers this collection has it all. You could out on the town in style with a shirt that embodies one of the best fictional night games ever played in the perfectly named “Night Game” shirt. Or hit on your local lifeguard in your very own Sandlot swim trunks. Seriously, there isn’t anything in this collection that isn’t amazing.

Growing up my friends and I loved The Sandlot. As soon as little league season rolled around, we all had to watch the movie and then quote it all season long. (Sorry coaches) So, seeing a company make an entire clothing collection dedicated to a childhood favorite of mine is pretty cool. Plus, things aren’t too terribly priced so I won’t feel so bad when I buy one of everything. Now, if only I could get my hands on a Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez jersey then I’d be all set.