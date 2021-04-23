The Best Place to Discover Evansville’s High-Flying Wartime Legacy

Did you know that Evansville has a really neat museum dedicated to Evansville's wartime efforts? Perhaps you’ve heard something about it, but never visited – maybe you don’t even know where it’s located. I’m here to tell you that’s okay, I was the same way. The Evansville Wartime Museum has been open for several years now, and I just recently visited it for the very first time. I feel like the museum hasn’t gotten a whole lot of publicity since they opened – certainly not as much as it deserves – and we are here to hopefully change that, even just a little bit. For this week’s stop on the Tour de Tri-State, we are highlighting the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The Evansville Wartime Museum Basics

The Evansville Wartime Museum is located at 7503 Petersburg Road, or as many of us know it – the Dairy Queen road – and their current hours are Thursday-Sunday from 12n-4pm. The museum is also open earlier in the day for private group tours. The goal of the museum is to share “THE EVANSVILLE REGION'S WARTIME CONTRIBUTIONS AND HOME FRONT LEGACY,” and friend, it does just that. Evansville played a large role during World War II – a fact that we should be proud of, and one that should not be forgotten or lost to time.

The Evansville Wartime Museum has been in the news recently because of their efforts to make Evansville, and the museum, the permanent home of a beautiful WWII P-47 aircraft – one of the planes which were built right here in Evansville, and THE plane that will be named the official Indiana State Aircraft later this year. The museum has some exciting events coming up this year, events that involve the P-47 and other historical aircraft. See a schedule of those events here.

You know, I could go on and on about the museum, doing my best to describe all there is to see and how friggin’ cool all of that stuff is – but instead, I’ll just invite you to check out a whole bunch of pictures we took during our trip to the museum. Then, once you’re done looking at the pics, plan a trip to the museum, either by yourself or with family and friends. And don’t be afraid to ask questions while you’re there – the museum has a very knowledgeable staff that would love to share some pretty amazing stories about Evansville’s involvement in World War II.

See Inside Evansville's Wartime Museum The City of Evansville played an extremely important role in WWII. Evansville's Wartime Museum is a great place to learn the stories behind the history of the war.