If you have ever dreamed of flying in a World War II plane, your chance is coming to Evansville, Indiana in September.

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour is coming to Evansville, Indiana, featuring a number of World War II fighter planes including the B-29 Superfortress and B-24 Liberator.

The B-29 Superfortress "Fifi"

The B-29 Superfortress, known as "the most advanced bomber of World War II," has been credited as the aircraft responsible for bringing an end to World War II. The B-29 Superfortress was designed to not only fly faster but also higher than the enemy's planes.

B-24 Liberator "Diamond Lil"

The B-24 Liberator that will appear at the show is one of only two of the remaining bombers in the world. There were more than 18,000 of these aircrafts made. If you book one of the ten available seats on the B-24 Liberator, you will be able to get up and explore the inside of the plane once it is in the air.

Once Airborne, You May Get Up and Move Around the Aircraft. Each Rider Will Get the Chance to Experience All the Available Compartments. This Includes the Flight Deck Where You Will See the Pilot Positions and Climb All the Way Back to the Tail Gunner Position.

T-6 Texan

The T-6 Texan was the plane used to train World War II pilots how to fly.

Boeing Stearman

Unlike the other aircrafts available to take a flight in, the Boeing Stearman is an open-cockpit biplane making it an incredibly unique experience.

How Much Does It Cost?

Admission to the event itself is rather affordable at just $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 through 17, with kids under 10 admitted free. Admission can be purchased on the day of the event.

If you would like to have a flight experience the prices appear to start right around $300 and then go up from there depending on which aircraft you would like to fly in. If you purchase a flight, you do not have to purchase an additional event admission. You can book your flight experience in advance by visiting AirPowerSquadron.org.

When and Where?

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour will make a stop at the Evansville Wartime Museum located at 7503 Petersburg Road on Tuesday, September 22, 2022, from 9 am until 5 pm. For additional details, including flight times for the aircraft, visit AirPowerSquadron.org.

