Calling all veterans! You and your immediate families are invited to take part in a day of fun where you will find resources available to help connect you with services you may need in hopes of combatting the statistic of 22 a day.

Twenty-two a Day

Twenty-two. That is the staggering statistic shared by Veterans Affairs. Every day, twenty-two service men and women commit suicide. The VA says that while not all veterans will become suicidal, there are warning signs you can watch for that could help to save a life.

Changes in mood and activities

An increase in alcohol or drug use

Expressions of hopelessness or agitation

Engaging in risky activities without thinking

Withdrawing from family and friends

If you are a veteran in crisis, or you are concerned about a veteran in crisis, you can call 9-8-8 to reach the Veteran Crisis Line 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Veteran Skeet Shoot to Fight Depression

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, veterans and their families are invited to attend the Veteran Skeet Shoot to Fight Depression. Organizer, and fellow veteran, Josh Jones, shared with me the importance of the event and battling that statistic of 22 a day. He says he personally has known an average of more than one veteran per year since his military deployment in 2008. Of the event, Josh says,

The whole day is completely free to the veterans or their families. There will be food, a spot shoot, and an opportunity for the veterans to win vouchers for groceries. Community organizations that will be there to support this event are Kayak Mafia, the VA and Vet Center. This will be a day for the veterans to not only have fun, but there will also be resources available for them to engage and enroll in additional services if needed.

Calling the Shots

The Calling The Shots Veteran Skeet Shoot will take place on Saturday, September 10th from 10 am - 4 pm CST, at 4266 South Bethany Church Road, in Boonville, Indiana. Again, the event is for veterans and is free to attend for those who have served our country. If you have any questions regarding the event, you can contact Josh Jones at 812-430-0889.



More About Josh

A disabled combat veteran himself, Josh served in the Indiana Army National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he was deployed to Mosul, Iraq. While sharing about his time in Iraq, Josh said he was the,

lead vehicle gunner for convoy operations and encountered 12 IED attacks, three (3) of which were strikes against our mission and nine (9) that were successfully identified prior to detonation. Of those, seven (7) were spotted by me earning me the Eagle Eye R-COMS Award.

Like many soldiers before and after, Josh too struggled with coming home after the war. The reintegration into society was not an easy one. He admits that there were "multiple" failed attempts at taking his own life. When Josh found Soldier Dogs for Independence, an organization that worked to pair soldiers in need with shelter dogs in need and then trained the dogs to meet the various needs of their veterans. He says it was working with this organization that ultimately saved his life.

AKC Evaluator and Animal Rescue Advocate

Not only has Josh helped to organize this event for his fellow veterans, but he contributes a great deal to our community in many other ways as well. Working as an American Kennel Club (AKC) certified evaluator, he is now the owner/operator of Alpha K-9 Handing with Josh Jones which has become his passion and his purpose. He gives his time freely to a number of the local animal rescues including PC Pound Puppies, Posey Humane Society, and NewLife Rescue and Adoption working with them on training some of dogs that need it most in hopes of helping them find their forever homes. He also offers a discount on training to members of the public who adopt a shelter dog.