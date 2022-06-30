Of all the many interesting places we have in Evansville, one of my most recent favorites is the Evansville Wartime Museum. If you are not a history buff, then you may not realize just how important Evansville was to our military's efforts back in World War II. The Evansville Wartime Museum has an amazing collection of items that help illustrate that point. History buff or not, the Evansville Wartime Museum definitely belongs on your Southern Indiana bucket list. Perhaps the museum's latest acquisition will convince you to plan a visit.

1943 Sherman Tank Getty Images loading...

What's New at the Museum?

The Evansville P-47 Foundation, which works hand in hand with the Evansville Wartime Museum, recently acquired a working 1943 Chrysler M4A4 Sherman Tank, and they are ready to show that bad boy off to the public over the 4th of July holiday weekend. The tank, which is named "Cheyenne" by the way, will be on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum beginning Friday, July 1st at 12pm.

1943 Sherman Tanks Facebook/Evansville Wartime Museum loading...

More Info About This Beautiful Lady

According to the press release, "Cheyenne" was formerly on display at the Normandy

Tank Museum in France, before it was brought back to the good ol' US of A in 2016. "Cheyenne" has some pretty impressive specs too - she has an 18-liter Ford GAA V8 engine, a five-speed manual transmission, three inches of armor plating, and a 75mm main gun. That is one tough lady.

1943 Sherman Tanks Facebook/Evansville Wartime Museum loading...

Help Keep the "Cheyenne" in Evansville

It was no small feat to secure the money to purchase "Cheyenne" and bring her home, and now that she's here, the work isn't done. Donations and community support are still needed to keep this impressive piece of WWII history in Evansville permanently. Feel free to go ahead and make a donation now at p47foundation.org.