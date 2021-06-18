A Guide to 4th of July Fireworks Shows Around the Tri-State

After all of the craziness that has happened over the past year, I know I am ready for everything to get back to normal. The 4th of July in 2020 was difficult for many because we were unable to spend the holiday with our large celebrations in the company of our family and friends. My past fourth of July was spent only with my immediate family, which was completely different from the large gatherings my grandparents always held. For us, it was a yearly tradition in which we were able to catch up and have a great time with family and friends we rarely saw. That was gone last year, but this year it seems that Fourth of July gatherings will be making their return. For some areas in the Tri-State, that means bringing their full-fledged, city-wide 4th of July celebrations back into action. From fireworks to concerts to food, the Tri-State will have it all this holiday!

Here is a compiled list of the shows we know about in the Tri-State so far. As an added tidbit of information, not all of the fireworks shows will be held on the 4th. Therefore, the fun isn't limited to one night! Get excited because there appears to be A LOT to do this 4th of July holiday!

2021 Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Around the Evansville Area Check out all of the fireworks shows happening this Fourth of July around the Tri-State!

I hope everyone has a FUN and SAFE 4th of July! If you know of any other fireworks shows that are not included on this list, please contact evansville.dme@townsquaremedia.com and we will add them to the list!