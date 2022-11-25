My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.

Trained to Take Trains Seriously

Okay, that might sound like a far-fetched story in my head, but I have mad respect for trains. We don't exactly have Superman or Spider-Man around to stop the train if someone ends up stuck on the tracks. So, I see no reason to tempt fate like this person did in Princeton, Indiana did. Yikes!

Don't Do This

It may look cool to take photos on railroad tracks, but it is actually against the law. Not only are you risking your life, but you are also trespassing.

Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash loading...

Operation Lifesaver

I remember the Operation Lifesaver presentation that we had in elementary school. They did show some scary footage and went over the rules of the railroad. I knew that you should never walk the tracks, try to beat a train, or play around the train cars. Those all seem like pretty logical rules. Too many people just don't think about being safe around trains and railroad tracks. Unfortunately, when I was growing up, we had way too many train accidents in Gibson County. One of my best friends lost her brother because he tried to beat a train. It's just not worth it.

Get our free mobile app

15 of the Most Beautiful County Courthouses in Indiana There are a total of 92 county courthouses in the state of Indiana. I have determined (it's just my opinion) that these 15 are the most beautiful. There is no way I could or would rank them, so here they are in alphabetical order.

Then and Now: See How Princeton, Indiana has Changed Over the Years I grew up in Princeton, IN and everytime I go back to visit, it seems like more and more has changed. It's not my imagination. Google Maps has a back in time feature, and it took me from 2007 to 2012, and some of the photos are from 2018.