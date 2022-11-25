Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Trained to Take Trains Seriously
Okay, that might sound like a far-fetched story in my head, but I have mad respect for trains. We don't exactly have Superman or Spider-Man around to stop the train if someone ends up stuck on the tracks. So, I see no reason to tempt fate like this person did in Princeton, Indiana did. Yikes!
Don't Do This
It may look cool to take photos on railroad tracks, but it is actually against the law. Not only are you risking your life, but you are also trespassing.
Operation Lifesaver
I remember the Operation Lifesaver presentation that we had in elementary school. They did show some scary footage and went over the rules of the railroad. I knew that you should never walk the tracks, try to beat a train, or play around the train cars. Those all seem like pretty logical rules. Too many people just don't think about being safe around trains and railroad tracks. Unfortunately, when I was growing up, we had way too many train accidents in Gibson County. One of my best friends lost her brother because he tried to beat a train. It's just not worth it.