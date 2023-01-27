A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies.

A Passion Reignited

After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.

I have always wanted to have my own space as an outlet to give others like myself who get caught up living day to day and neglect themselves and their joys. I felt Henderson could benefit from having a environment that allows the freedom to release and heal oneself through movement without the fear of being judged. - Amanda Tapp

Xpress Movement & Dance

Amanda's passion for dance and yoga, and her desire to share that passion with others has led to the creation of Xpress Movement & Dance, located inside Studio 3, on the second floor above Hometown Roots at 136 2nd Street.

Class Types

There are a number of different class offerings for all ages and levels including a children's Intro to Dance for those ages eight and under, along with Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Majorette, and even some tumbling and acrobatics as well. In addition, there will be adult-only classes offered to allow women a safe space to "release and embrace their divine feminine side." According to Amanda,

Drop in classes for adults will start at $15 for yoga or dance but will have class packages ranging from 3-a monthly unlimited depending on how much access to the studio they would like. Drop in for Youth acro and yoga classes will be $20, emphasizing that monthly plans will be much cheaper starting at $40 for the month depending on age group.

Opening Day

Doors will open at Xpress Movement & Dance on February 10, 2023. There will be a drop-in yoga class that will be free to attend for those who pre-register prior to the event by texting FLOW to 270-832-7505. You can also attend without pre-registration at a cost of $10 per person. In addition to the yoga class that day, there will be a meet & greet for youth dance class registration from 4 pm to 6 pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to see the space, meet the instructors, and learn more about the various class options. The first adults-only, Heels Flow class will be held that evening at 7 pm.

Where to Find Xpress Movement & Dance

Xpress Movement & Dance is located inside Studio 3 at 136 2nd Street in Henderson, Kentucky. You can also find them on Facebook to learn more about hours of operation, class schedules, and more. If you have any questions about Xpress Movement & Dance or would like to learn more, you can call 270-832-7505 or email studioxpress.dance@gmail.com.

