A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs.

A Word from the Governor

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.

attachment-david-barajas-RIQyCVb5IQY-unsplash Photo by David Barajas on Unsplash loading...

Location, Location, Location

The project, valued at $5 million dollars, will be built on the former site of Henderson Municipal Power and Light in downtown Henderson, Kentucky. In addition to a full distillery, the project will also include retail space and is projected to contribute to Henderson tourism.

Get our free mobile app

Building a Bourbon Empire

Kentucky is all but synonymous with bourbon and for good reason. There are countless distilleries all across the Commonwealth. According to a press release from Henderson, Kentucky Economic Development,

Henderson’s planned project builds on recent bourbon and spirits growth across Kentucky. Since the start of the Beshear administration, the commonwealth’s spirits industry has seen roughly 80 new-location or expansion projects totaling over $2.9 billion in planned investments and creating more than 1,400 announced full-time jobs. Last year represented the best year on record for growth of Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry, with $2.1 billion in new investments expected to create 700 full-time jobs.

attachment-clay-banks-uSKunwEvjiY-unsplash Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash loading...

Beyond Bourbon

The new distillery is expected to ramp up tourism to Henderson's downtown. In doing so, the project will no doubt benefit the countless small businesses, restaurants, and bars located in Henderson's downtown.

[Source: Henderson Kentucky Economic Development]