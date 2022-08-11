Any event that raises money for a worthy cause is a good fundraiser - although some fundraisers are better than others. Maybe "better" isn't the right word - some fundraisers are more unique than others. What the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC) are doing right now is pretty unique and pretty amazing.

Why Help the RMHC?

The Ronald McDonald House is a fantastic place that needs our continued support. It's "a place where families of critically ill children call home during crisis and uncertainty." We're talking about families that spend prolonged periods of time away from home while their child receives care or treatment in the hospital. The RMHC is here for those parents and siblings, giving them a place to call home, and hopefully a little comfort, during a really difficult time.

Pappy for a Purpose

Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery

I just explained the "purpose" of the fundraiser, not let me tell you about the "Pappy." If you are a connoisseur of bourbon, then you probably already know that the name refers to Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle and Kentucky's Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery.

The "Pappy for a Purpose" raffle is a chance for you to win a full flight of the Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Bourbon collection, which has become extremely rare and highly collectible. This collection is worth $18,000! The flight includes one bottle of each:

Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year

Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley via Facebook

Tickets - Where, When, and How Much?

Raffle tickets are on sale now, and cost $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension St. Vincent campus on Washington Avenue, or the Ronald McDonald House on the second floor of Medical Office Building 5 on the Deaconess Gateway campus. Sale times are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Keep in mind there are only 2,022 tickets available, and they are expected to sell quickly, so you probably shouldn't wait. Tickets must be purchased with cash or check only.

Ronald McDonald House on Washington Avenue



Ronald McDonald House at Deaconess Gateway



How Will I Know If I Win?

The raffle winner will be announced on Saturday, October 15, during a Facebook live event at 2 pm. That date is significant because it is the anniversary of the opening of the first Ronald McDonald House back in 1974.

