Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event

McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.

RMHC logo loading...

Get our free mobile app

Tell Me More About Ronald McDonald House Charities

There are Ronald McDonald Houses in communities all over the country, including here in southern Indiana. They provide a home away from home for families of sick children that require extended hospital stays - hopefully providing some sort of normalcy in an otherwise chaotic and stressful situation. That is RMHC in a nutshell - they are so much more than a glorified bed and breakfast. RMHC of the Ohio Valley Executive Director, Theresa Floyd-Maas, says,

Families who stay at the Houses are steps away from their children and the care they need. They have access to food, a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a private bedroom with a bathroom among other common living and play spaces. RMHC offers a homelike environment that gives them respite and an opportunity to rest and recharge when not at the hospital with their child. The impact of our mission lasts long beyond a family’s stay.

Save the Date...

The RMHC just announced the next Wine & Fries fundraiser is scheduled to start at 6pm on Friday, February 24, 2023. It will once again take place at the Bally's Riverfront Event Center in downtown Evansville. The event will include wine (duh) and plenty of McDonald's World-Famous Fries (duh), plus music, dancing, a wine pull, a silent auction, a photo booth, and more.

attachment-W_F Flyer Save the Date loading...

15 Discontinued Fast Food Restaurant Items Kentucky/Indiana Folks Miss Most Have you ever shown up to your favorite fast-food restaurant to order that one menu item you absolutely love only to find out they no longer serve it? You're not alone.