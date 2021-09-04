Downtown Evansville is Hosting Four Big Events in September- Here’s What’s Happening

Summer might be starting to wind down, but you'd never know that by looking at the schedule of events coming to downtown Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (it's a lot easier to just say downtown Evansville) is ramping things up in September, hosting four big events, offering something for everyone. Downtown Evansville's Josh Armstrong and Adam Trinkle joined us to talk about everything happening this month.

Moonlight Madness

Saturday, September 9th is Ladies Night in downtown Evansville, and in this case, that means several women-led and women-owned businesses will be highlighted at the event. Of course, everyone is invited to come downtown for some after-hours shopping, dining, and other fun activities. Moonlight Madness is from 5:30pm-8pm and will include...

Chair massages

Rooftop yoga

Sound therapy

Charcuterie board class

Plant care class

Harry Potter trivia and other games

Live music and plenty more. Get all the details here.

Dog Day Downtown

Last year was the first year for Dog Day Downtown and it was a hit, so it's back this year, on Saturday, September 11th from 11am-3pm. Like the name suggests, that day is all about the doggies - with all kinds of activities for the pooches and all kinds of vendors for their owners. Here's everything you need to know.

Night on Main

The third and final block party of the summer will happen on Saturday, September 18ith from 7pm-11pm, and you won't want to miss it. Reminder, this is an adults-only party (must be 21 or older). There will be food, drinks, games, a DJ, live music, and whatever else they can fit inside a city block. The best part is, proceeds from Night on Main will benefit the Children's Museum of Evansville. Yay!

Fall Wine Walk

The always popular Wine Walk returns on Saturday, September 24th at 5:30pm, and new this year is a partnership with Oliver Winery. The word is people want to sample some more sweet wines, and that is something Oliver Winery does really well. Of course, the Wine Walk includes more than just wine - there will also be...

Shopping

Dining

Live music by DJ Chidi & Vandal 84

Live magic by Magic Man Collin Culiver

Fire Performers

Photo points & MORE.

