Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies

Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.

Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley Asking for Cleaning Supply Donations

On Wednesday, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley posted on its Facebook page that they are in need of the following cleaning and home items:

Dryer Sheets

4 & 55-Gallon Trash Bags

Swiffer Wet Mop Cloth Refills

1-Gallon Storage Bags

Get our free mobile app

The organization also said they are also in need of the following food items:

Individually Portioned Trail Mix & Cookies

Single-Serve Coffee Creamer

Juice Boxes/Pouches

Donations can be dropped off at either Ronald McDonald House location, or if it's easier for you, purchase whichever items you'd like online and have them shipped to the location of your choice. I imagine the employees and families at both locations will be more than appreciative of the donation regardless of how you get it to them.

If you choose the shipping option, here are the addresses for both locations

Ronald McDonald House Washington

3540 Washington Ave

Evansville, Indiana 47714

Ronald McDonald House Gateway

4133 Gateway Blvd, Suite 250

Newburgh, IN 47630

[Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley on Facebook]