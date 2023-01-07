Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies

Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies

Google Maps / Canva

Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.

Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley Asking for Cleaning Supply Donations

On Wednesday, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley posted on its Facebook page that they are in need of the following cleaning and home items:

  • Dryer Sheets
  • 4 & 55-Gallon Trash Bags
  • Swiffer Wet Mop Cloth Refills
  • 1-Gallon Storage Bags
Get our free mobile app

The organization also said they are also in need of the following food items:

  • Individually Portioned Trail Mix & Cookies
  • Single-Serve Coffee Creamer
  • Juice Boxes/Pouches

Donations can be dropped off at either Ronald McDonald House location, or if it's easier for you, purchase whichever items you'd like online and have them shipped to the location of your choice. I imagine the employees and families at both locations will be more than appreciative of the donation regardless of how you get it to them.

If you choose the shipping option, here are the addresses for both locations

Ronald McDonald House Washington
3540 Washington Ave
Evansville, Indiana 47714

Ronald McDonald House Gateway
4133 Gateway Blvd, Suite 250
Newburgh, IN 47630

[Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley on Facebook]

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: evansville, indiana, Ronald McDonald House
Categories: Evansville News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM