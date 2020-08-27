Pull! Ronald McDonald House Hosts ‘Clays for a Cause’ Fundraiser

When it comes to fundraisers, some people really enjoy getting dressed up and going to a fancy gala type of event...some people prefer to go shopping for school supplies or toys or food items...and some people want to grab a rifle and shoot something! Well thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley, you can do just that at Clays for a Cause, coming up on Saturday, September 11th at the Evansville Gun Club.

The 'clays' refers to clay skeet shooting. Now don't worry, though, if you're not an experienced shooter. What's more important than your skill or knowledge of guns and shooting, is your passion for the Ronald McDonald House and their efforts to keep families with sick children together. And, in addition to shooting clays, there will also be food, entertainment and prizes. There will also be a silent auction and a bourbon pull.

Clays for a Cause will feature a flight of shooters in the morning and in the afternoon, although the morning flight is already sold out. There is still room available in the afternoon, but you need to hurry and register. Email julia@rmhcohiovalley.org or call 812-402-7642, ext. 302 to get more information. You can also download the Clays for a Cause registration packet here.