McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley. That's exactly what's happening at the 4th Annual Wine & Fries event coming up on Friday, February 25th. And what else could be done to make that night even better? How about Ronald McDonald himself serving as the master of ceremonies? Yep, that's happening too.

Tell Me More About Ronald McDonald House Charities

There are Ronald McDonald Houses in communities all over the country, including here in southern Indiana. They provide a home away from home for families of sick children that require extended hospital stays - hopefully providing some sort of normalcy in an otherwise chaotic and stressful situation. That is RMHC in a nutshell - they are so much more than a glorified bed and breakfast. RMHC of the Ohio Valley Executive Director, Theresa Floyd-Maas, says,

Families who stay at the Houses are steps away from their children and the care they need. They have access to food, a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a private bedroom with a bathroom among other common living and play spaces. RMHC offers a homelike environment that gives them respite and an opportunity to rest and recharge when not at the hospital with their child. The impact of our mission lasts long beyond a family’s stay.

4th Annual Wine & Fries Event Details

Wine & Fries takes place on Friday, February 25th from 6pm-10pm at the Bally's Riverfront Event Center in downtown Evansville. The event will include wine (duh) and plenty of McDonald's World-Famous Fries (duh), plus music, dancing, a wine pull, a silent auction, a photo booth, and more - all under the watchful eye of the evening's master of ceremonies, Ronald McDonald.

Ronald McDonald House Wine and Fries Amanda Campbell loading...

Big shout out to some of the locally owned McDonald's restaurants for providing all of the fries that night. Katie Kenworthy is one of those local owners, she says, “In addition to providing McDonald’s World-Famous Fries for this event, we also support the charity by collecting change in coin collection boxes at our restaurants and through Round Up for RMHC, and 5 cents of every Happy Meal purchased goes to benefit our local chapter.”

Ticket Information

Individual tickets are available for $100 each, or you can save some money and get a pair of tickets for $150. Reserved tables of eight are also available for $750. You might as well go ahead and purchase your tickets online right now.

