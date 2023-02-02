The State of Illinois: How It Got Its Name

The state of Illinois, is named after the Illinois Native American tribe that lived in the area prior to European settlement. The name "Illinois" is a French rendering of the Native American word "Illiniwek," which means "the people."

The Illini Indian Tribe

The Illini Indian tribe was a confederacy of several Native American tribes that lived in the area now known as Illinois and the surrounding states. The Illini people were known for their skills as hunters and farmers, and they lived in the area for thousands of years before European settlement.

In the late 1600s, French explorers and traders began to arrive in the area and establish settlements, which eventually led to the colonization of the region by the French. The French were impressed by the Illini people's agricultural and hunting abilities and began to refer to them as the "Illinois."

From French to English

As the French settlements in the area expanded, the name "Illinois" became widely used, not only to refer to the Native American tribe but also to the entire region. When the British took over control of the area from the French in the late 1700s, the name "Illinois" was retained and became the official name of the state when it was admitted to the Union in 1818.

The Origin of the Word "Illiniwek"

The word "Illiniwek" is derived from the native language of the Illini people and has a deeper cultural significance to the tribe. It is believed that the word "Illiniwek" refers to the confederacy of several Native American tribes that lived in the area, and it was used to describe the people as a whole.

Symbols of Illinois

In addition to its name, Illinois has several symbols that reflect its heritage and history. The state's official flower is the violet, which symbolizes modesty, and its official tree is the white oak, which represents strength and stability. The state's bird is the cardinal, which represents courage, and its motto is "State sovereignty, national union."

