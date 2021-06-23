Award-Winning Drum & Bugle Corps Added to Evansville’s Fourth of July Celebration

As if you needed another reason to attend Downtown Evansville's Fireworks on the Ohio celebration, you're getting another reason - a shiny, big (and loud) reason. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District just announced the nationally recognized, award-winning drum & bugle corps The Phantom Regiment will perform ahead of the fourth of July fireworks display.

The Phantom Regiment, which consists of 165 musicians, will dazzle onlookers with a 30-minute performance at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Main Street beginning at 7:30pm on July 4th. This is awesome news for a couple of reasons - first, it gives us, even more, to do and enjoy while we wait for the fireworks display - and it fills (at least partially) a very large void left from the cancellation of Drums on the Ohio. Fans of marching bands and drum & bugle corps have been itching to see a performance like this. The itch will be scratched by one of the best groups in the country - the Phantom Regiment are 2-time (1996 and 2008) Drum Corps International World Champions. Our buddy Josh Armstrong, President of the DEEID says, "This uniquely American musical tradition, with its roots in WWI marches, works so well with our patriotic display, and Downtown’s and Evansville’s historic connection to the First World War." Normally you would have to pay some kind of admission to see a talented group of musicians like the Phantom Regiment, but thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana Community Arts Fund, you don't have to pay a thing.

Get our free mobile app

The main event, of course, is the fireworks display, and it's scheduled to light up the sky starting around 9:15pm. Putting that massive display is no cheap feat either, but it too is made possible thanks to some generous community sponsors. In addition to the musical entertainment and the fireworks, the 4th of July celebration will also include nearly a dozen food vendors to keep your belly full as you're hanging out downtown.

Here's a bit of the Phantom Regiment's show from 2019...