Mt Vernon Lions Club Cancels 2020 Fireworks Display

Two words I think we're all tired of hearing - "it's canceled." 2020 has been the year of canceled events amid the continued concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. As communities all across the country continue the process of slowly reopening, the reports of event cancellations continue to roll in. Organizations and organizers continue trying to navigate this new normal while meeting the necessary guidelines to maintain safety for event-goers and many of them are coming back to "it's cancelled." The Mt. Vernon Lions Club are the latest to make such a decision.

According to a post from the Mount Vernon Democrat, the local newspaper in Posey County, The Mt. Vernon Lion's Club originally had planned to move the annual July 4th fireworks to Labor Day weekend in September like Scales Lake in Boonville and like Henderson, Kentucky who hasn't set a rescheduled date yet. Unfortunately, Mt. Vernon has followed suit with Evansville in making the decision to simply cancel the fireworks display all together.