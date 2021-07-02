If you live, work, or drive through Downtown Evansville, there will be some road closures beginning on Friday to accommodate the weekend's Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

According to a post from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, or just Downtown Evansville for short, there will be several street closures in downtown as preparations are made for fireworks display planned for Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Most notably, both the north and southbound lanes of Riverside Drive will be closed to traffic between Cherry and Court Streets with traffic being redirected to Second Street. In addition to the closure of this portion of Riverside Drive, one block of Vine, Main and Walnut Streets will also be closed between Riverside Drive and First Street.

According to the post, the closure will begin Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 pm. For those that live, work or drive through downtown Evansville by way of Riverside Drive, this means you can expect delays on Friday's commute home. You may even want to consider an alternative route if you're able to.

Riverside Drive (from Court to Cherry Street) will be temporarily closed beginning at 2 PM on Friday, July 2 in preparation for Fireworks on the Ohio on Sunday, July 4. The street will reopen following the conclusion of the event.

At the conclusion of the fireworks on Sunday evening, the streets will be reopened to traffic. In the meantime, make plans for your Fourth of July now! If you want to visit the Evansville fireworks display, all the details are available here. If you plan to stay home and set off your own fireworks, check out the safety recommendations from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. And of course, if you're still undecided on where you'd like to view fireworks or you want to make a whole weekend of it, check out everything going on in the Tristate to celebrate the Fourth of July.

How to Stay Safe This Fourth of July Fireworks safety tips from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to ensure that you, your friends, and your neighbors have a safe and happy 4th of July.

Downtown Evansville has New Patriotic Display One alley in downtown Evansville is all festive for Flag Day and the 4th of July.

A New Mural Popped up in Downtown Evansville Downtown Evansville is growing and flourishing and this mural really portrays that!