Bear Sighting of a Different Kind – Smokey the Bear Spotted in Princeton

Over the weekend, some residents of Warrick and Vanderburgh counties caught footage of a black bear. You might've thought this was a hoax at first because we don't usually see bears around the Tri-State. Well, it was very real and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed it and shared tips on what to do if you see a bear.

Down the road in my hometown of Princeton, they had a bear sighting of a different kind - Smokey the Bear. Our kids might not even know who Smokey is, but he has been around since 1944. His famous quote is "Only you can prevent wildfires." Now, in addition to sharing tips on preventing wildfires, Smokey has help from celebrities like Betty White.

If you have seen a real bear or any other large mammal like a cougar or bobcat, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would like for you to report it here.

Our friends at the Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 caught Smokey the Bear making sure these trees were safe from forest fires.

I don't know if Smokey is actually a licensed driver, but he's doing a pretty good job.

BREAKING NEWS!!!! There has been a bear sighting at PFT Station 1 and in the vicinity of the round about. It was initially assumed the bear was foraging for food and water, but upon further investigation it was determined to be none other than our forest friend Smokey! He wanted to remind everyone to stay vigilant during the upcoming holiday weekend....keep safety a #1 priority. *Disclaimer* If you happen to see the bear that has recently been sighted in our region, please do not approach or disturb it.

Photo: Princeton Area Fire Fighters

Okay, now turn your volume up a bit for this clip. We know that bears can make over twenty different sounds, so I guess this is one of them.

