Pastor Mike Cisneros Testimony (Shaped by Faith)

Pastor Mike Cisneros was radically saved and set free from years of drug addiction while incarcerated in North Carolina. He had a supernatural encounter with the Holy Spirit who took away his addiction instantly and changed him forever.

Mike is passionate about the church walking in their royal identity as sons and daughters of God. Mike and his wife Madi are currently the senior pastors of Good Shepherd Church in Owensboro Kentucky. They have four amazing children, Carter, Redding, Mercy and Elaina Joy.

Pastor Mike shares his personal testimony and shares what his heart is for the family and for the church.

