Melissa Neal Testimony (Shaped by Faith)

Melissa Neal works for 323 Staffing Solutions. 323 stands for, “Whatever your hands find to do, do it for the Lord, not man.” Colossians 3:23

I met Melissa while co-hosting a Project Volunteer TV show a few weeks ago. Melissa was all smiles as she patiently taught me how to power wash a deck. As we spoke, I began to ask her a few questions about why she was volunteering that early brisk morning. She said that she wants to help others because God has helped her in so many ways.

Melissa shares her personal story of addiction and what God has done for her on Shaped by Faith. She also share the struggles that she faced with addiction and her Faith journey.

Each of us should be sharing what God has done for us so that others will know why we have the hope we have!

Let everyone give all their praise and thanks to the Lord!

Here’s why—he’s better than anyone could ever imagine.

Yes, he’s always loving and kind, and his faithful love never ends.

So, go ahead—let everyone know it!

Tell the world how he broke through

and delivered you from the power of darkness and

has gathered us together from all over the world.

He has set us free to be his very own! Psalm 107:1-2 TPT

Tune in LIVE to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.

You can also listen to Shaped by Faith on the WOMI podcast and also at https://www.shapedbyfaith.com/