Theresa Rowe Interviews Author of New Book – People in the Pews – (Shaped by Faith Podcast)

Sarah Williams and her husband home school their three daughters as well as run a family farm which has quail, rabbit, sheep, and micro-greens. They love to travel to different states to explore the great outdoors. Sarah also works full-time remotely for a student travel company so she uses the quiet time after the kids are in bed to write her new book, "People in the Pews".

Sarah says in March, God spoke to her while she was in church and told her to write a book. He told her that he wanted to share the stories of the people in the pews. While she was nervous, Sarah listened to God, and has been on a journey of interviewing individuals and writing.

