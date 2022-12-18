Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.

An Illinois law will now require homes to have sealed smoke alarms with 10-year batteries. Anyone found to live in a house with a smoke detector with a replaceable battery after 90 days could face a $90 fine.

As a homeowner myself I am actually looking forward to not having to remember to change batteries often. There were more than 90 residential seats in Illinois last year due to fire and WCIA reported that almost 70 percent of those didn't have a working smoke detector in their home/apartment.

There are a few exceptions to the law. If you have Wi-Fi or radio-connected alarms throughout your home you do not have to replace anything. Wait, there are Wi-Fi fire detectors? I had no idea.