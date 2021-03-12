Christy Award Winner Michelle Griep (Shaped by Faith)

Michelle Griep has been writing since she first discovered blank wall space and Crayola's. She is an author, blogger, and Christy Award Winner. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I absolutely love interviewing authors. They each bring something special to the pages they write. Michelle is no exception! She has written a gazillion books, and her humor and wit are evident in her writings.

Michelle seeks to glorify God in every book she writes. She says that she is a Sci-Fi Geek and spent her teen summers attending poetry workshops. Her early writings were based on time travel. Since those early writings she has changed genre's to writing historical romances.

I cannot wait for you to meet Michelle and hear how she develops her characters, story line, and setting.

You can find Michelle and her books at https://michellegriep.com/books

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/michellemgriep

