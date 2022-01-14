The third book in Robin Jennings trilogy, A Letter to the Church and the Next Generation: Spiritual Growth through the Witness of James, uncovers the great importance of faith-filled adults becoming spiritual mentors for our youth.

Jennings lives his life inspired by the life of James to be a "doer of the Word," and his most recent book beckons others to do the same. Jennings draws upon the wisdom of James to create a valuable personal and Biblically based resource for anyone working with young adults and the next generation of community leaders. Multigenerational mentoring is a much-needed commodity, and necessary to heal the abandonment felt by many in society.

Besides writing, teaching, and speaking, in his spare time Jennings is an ordained Episcopal minister and rector of St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Kentucky.



