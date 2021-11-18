Chronic illness Warrior Josie Siler on Shaped by FAITH

Author, Josie Siler is passionate about helping people find joy for their journey. As an award-winning author and photographer, Josie shares God’s gifts of beauty, hope, and adventure with people who are overwhelmed by life’s circumstances, encouraging them to walk in the freedom and joy found in Jesus.

Josie’s debut picture book, Howie’s Broken Hee-Haw, releases with End Game Press 2.22.22. She’s a regular contributor to Crosswalk.com, a field editor for Our Wisconsin Magazine, and her photographs are published in the multi-award-winning book Advent Devotions and Christmas Crafts for Families written by Victoria Duerstock.

Josie’s a chronic illness warrior who believes every day is a gift that should be celebrated. She ministers to others with illness as well as their caregivers through Broken but Priceless Ministries and Broken but Priceless: The Magazine. When she’s not writing or taking pictures, you’ll find Josie looking for adventure, curled up with a good book, or cuddling her teddy bear dog Ruby Mae (a.k.a. The Scruffy Princess). Connect with Josie at JosieSiler.com.

