From Cocaine Addiction to Christ-Centered Recovery – Interview with Pastor Craig Brown

Craig Brown is a public speaker and author, as well as the Recovery Pastor and Director at Church of the Redeemer in Gaithersburg, MD, since 1999. In his 20+ years as a Recovery Pastor, he has helped thousands of people, including business owners and professional leaders, to find the healing and freedom from shame in Christ that delivers us from the pain, and guilt of our past actions. He is a former radio Local Sales Manager at Salem Communications WAVA 105.1 FM. Craig lives in the Washington DC area with his wife and three sons.

In his new book, Stop Hiding Start Healing, Craig Brown shares his 20+ years of experience helping thousands of people through Christ-centered recovery discover how to be set free from the pain, shame, and guilt of their past. Through the recovery transformation, they can begin to live a life of freedom, meaning, and purpose.

Craig Brown’s story of transformation has allowed him to share internationally a message of hope and freedom through Christ.

Craig grew up in Church. His Dad was an Episcopal Minister and everyone loved him. But, there seemed to be a problem. What people saw and heard in Church from the inspirational Minister behind the pulpit was not the same person Craig experienced behind closed doors. His Dad had major anger problems and on top of that was a narcissist. It was Craig's duty to make his Dad look good and the end result of that pressure placed on him as a young child led to Craig's identity problems.

Craig was tired of being labeled as a PK, and he wanted to fit in with his peers in High School. He was the life of the party and this led to his addiction to drugs. In 1985 he had an epiphany, "If I don't change, I'm going to end up dead." So, he took it seriously and got out of the bad environment he was in. His sister called him and said that their dad was dying and that he had to get to the hospital.

As he stood beside his dying father, his own life came roaring before him. In that moment, he cried out to God and asked Him to save him. He released all his pain to God. That was thirty years ago. As a recovery Pastor, he uses his own personal experiences to help those who are struggling with their own pain. He has learned to be empathetic, truthful, and real with people.

Craig says that people disappoint, but God doesn't.